Royals beat Green Island 2-1 to rise to fourth in league

Two late goals helped the Dunedin City Royals claim victory in Saturday’s local derby at Sunnyvale.

They beat Green Island 2-1 to move to fourth in the Southern League.

The first opportunity came the Royals’ way after six minutes but their shot was blasted over the crossbar.

The Royals were enjoying the better of the opening period of play.

Cam Anderson.

However, Green Island danger-man Cam Anderson weaved his way into the Royals penalty box and was fouled.

Tom Milton’s initial penalty kick was saved by Alex Boomer, but Milton was on hand to knock home the rebound.

The Royals pushed for an equaliser in the second half and, in the 55th minute, a shot from Will Turner hit the post.

From this point, the Royals dominated possession and territory.

However, the home side held out until the 87th minute, when Olivier Cassidy equalised, and Will Turner got the winner two minutes later.

In injury time, the Royals were fortunate when Anderson was clean through on goal and was cynically fouled by the last defender.

Mosgiel’s effort to stave off relegation took a double blow when it succumbed 5-0 to Coastal Spirit.

After an open and entertaining start, Coastal took the lead on 38 minutes, when an inswinging cross from the left bounced off the top of the crossbar and Michael Hogan reacted first to tuck away the rebound.

Coastal killed the game off early in the second half when Treye Butler pounced on a loose ball.

Butler ended up with a second-half hat-trick and, to compound the defeat, Selwyn beat Ferrymead 3-1, which helped Selwyn move off the bottom of the table.

In the top-of-the-table clash, Cashmere Technical beat Christchurch United 1-0.

The goal came early in the second half, following a corner from Lyle Matthysen that substitute Corey Vickers powered home.

Vickers was then shown a red card in the 76th minute, and Cashmere was reduced to nine men when Lachie McIsaac was given a second yellow card with nine minutes to play.

However, the nine men held out to move ahead of United atop the table on goal difference.

In the ODT Southern Premiership, coach Jamie Whitmarsh led his team out for his last home game after 15 years at the helm when Queenstown hosted Green Island.

Queenstown made sure it sent him off in style with an emphatic 10-2 victory, Matt Cordelle scoring four of the goals.

In a possible first, both goalkeepers also got in on the goal-scoring act.

Home keeper Daniel Bocatios scored in the 77th minute and Owen Dabkowski replied with five minutes left.

The Dunedin City Royals had to come from behind after Bailey Chambers’ brace had given Timaru’s Northern Hearts a 3-1 lead after 30 minutes.

A quick-fire brace from Max Davidson just before the interval restored parity. In the second half, Raven August (two) and Frankie Goodwin gave the champions another three points.

Wanaka finished in third place with a 4-1 victory at home to Mosgiel. Ethan Arratia was the hero with a hat-trick.

Neville Watson