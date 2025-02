PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Scotsman Dell Bain, of Auckland, tees off from hole No 1 at the St Clair Legends Pro-Am at the St Clair Golf Club yesterday afternoon.

New Zealand professional Dominic Barson finished with 64 to win the tournament, which is part of the legends tournaments on the Australasian Tour.

Defending champion Murray Lott, of Australia, was the runner-up with 69.