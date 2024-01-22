Black Sticks men qualify for Olympics in thriller

The New Zealand men's hockey team has qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The Black Sticks have beaten Pakistan in the third place play-off at their qualifying tournament in Oman.

The top three teams from the tournament qualified for Paris.

New Zealand, who were beaten by Great Britain in the semi-finals, fell behind early and trailed 2-1 at half time with Scott Boyde converting from a penalty corner.

The Black Sticks celebrate their last-gasp win over Pakistan to ensure passage to the Paris Olympics later this year. Photo: Supplied

However the Black Sticks left it late for the victory, with Hugo Inglis and Boyde scoring from the field in the last ten minutes.

Paris will be the sixth straight games the men have played at.

The Black Sticks women failed to qualify for the Olympics last week.