Black Sticks men qualify for Olympics in thriller

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The New Zealand men's hockey team has qualified for the Paris Olympics.
The Black Sticks have beaten Pakistan in the third place play-off at their qualifying tournament in Oman.
The top three teams from the tournament qualified for Paris.
New Zealand, who were beaten by Great Britain in the semi-finals, fell behind early and trailed 2-1 at half time with Scott Boyde converting from a penalty corner.
However the Black Sticks left it late for the victory, with Hugo Inglis and Boyde scoring from the field in the last ten minutes.
Paris will be the sixth straight games the men have played at.
The Black Sticks women failed to qualify for the Olympics last week.