Highlanders gain shield after 3-1 victory over Momona

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The City Highlanders have secured the Challenge Shield for the summer after their 3-1 victory over Momona.

The Highlanders scored first through Annabelle Schneideman after a miscommunication from the Momona defence left them exposed at the back.

It wasn’t long after that Momona found their feet and began to build some momentum. Some smooth passing by Momona opened the Highlanders’ defence, providing Angelique Peyroux with the perfect opportunity to score and levelling the game.

After conceding, the Highlanders pushed the pace and found their way back into the attacking circle. Momona were caught on the back foot and the Highlanders scored again through Chloe Donaldson.

While Momona looked to turn things around in the second half, the dropping sun caught them off guard again with Highlanders players sneaking into the far post to create the perfect scoring opportunity for Chloe Donaldson.

The battle of the two university teams resulted in the Huskies coming out on top 2-0 as the Stingrays were unable to compete. While the Stingrays had moments of brilliance the Huskies dominated possession, shutting down their opportunities. Rose Parkinson and Holly Riddick scored the Huskies’ two goals.

The Kings United women could not better the in-form Taieri Tigers, losing 2-1.

The Tigers displayed their end-of-season form, dominating the game from start to finish.

The Kings women were out to compete for points, fighting for every ball. It wasn’t enough as the Tigers established an early lead through Bex Clementson.

It wasn’t long before the Tigers had another opportunity in front of goal that they capitalised on stretching it out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Chantelle Murrell. The Kings women managed to get one back through Lizzie Perry.

The Taieri Tuataras travelled to Oamaru to take on local side Tainui. Putting on a scoring clinic, the competition favourites demolished Tainui 13-0.

The Albany Alligators applied the pressure on the University Panthers, showing them a thing or two in the attacking circle during the 5-0 win.

Johnny Thorn returned to the scorecard thanks to some penalty corner wizardry, scoring twice for the Alligators. Josh Paku wasn’t going to let Thorn be the only one scoring twice, getting two goals of his own for the Alligators.

It surprised no-one that reliable captain Nick Parata scored the Alligators’ final goal.

The University Whales fell short against the Kings United men with a 3-1 loss.

The Kings men shared the scoring around, Connor Hoskin, Craig Turner and Daniel Torr all finding the back of the net. The Whales’ lone scorer was Jakob Bell-Kake.

By Grace Milne