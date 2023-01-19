Top juniors conducting coaching roadshow

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago's Junior Black Sticks are hitting the road.

Dan Torr, Benji Culhane, James Nicolson, Patrick Ward, Zeke Buschl and Annabelle Schneideman are embarking on a coaching roadshow next week, giving back to the southern hockey community and fundraising towards getting them to their junior world cups later this year.

The roadshow, organised by the Otago Hockey Association, starts in Cromwell on Monday and visits Invercargill, Gore, Dunedin and Oamaru, with skills sessions for players under 18.

Andy McLean

Otago staff Hymie Gill and Joelene Casey will run coaching development clinics alongside sessions.

General manager Andy McLean said it was a "cool wee event" to support the Junior Black Sticks and get them out as ambassadors across Otago and Southland.

"The likes of Benji Culhane, he’s Southland born and bred," McLean said.

"To get him back there and coaching down there is going to be cool for Benji and cool for that community and those kids to see what’s possible.

"It’s just going to be a really good experience for a whole lot of kids to rub shoulders with Junior Black Sticks."

It was a coup for the region to have a large group of players in the Junior Black Sticks and to be able to tap in to their knowledge, he said.

"We’re obviously really proud of them all.

"They’ve all done really well and a result of a lot hard work.

"We’re keen to support them as much as we possibly can," McLean said.