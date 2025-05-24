Daunakamakama hoping history repeats

Serina Daunakamakama has been a standout for the Southern Steel in the midcourt. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

A lot can happen in a year.

But exactly 365 days after her ANZ Premiership debut, Serina Daunakamakama will pull on the same dress, walk out to the same transverse line, come up against the same opposition and hit the court at the exact same venue.

It was a whirlwind for Daunakamakama when she was called in as a late replacement for the Steel against the Northern Mystics on May 26 last year.

But as luck would have it, the 21-year-old — who, funnily enough, was a Mystics apprentice training partner at the time — slotted in seamlessly to help the Steel record their second win of the season in Dunedin.

The game might have been a "big flash of just bright lights" for the wing attack, but she made a lasting impression, returning 29 feeds, 10 centre pass receives and an intercept on debut and joined the team for the rest of the season.

That led to a fulltime contract with the Southern franchise for 2025 and Daunakamakama will be hoping history repeats itself on Monday — coincidentally May 26 — when the Steel host the Mystics at the Edgar Centre.

"It’s kind of crazy how it’s been a full year so it’s kind of like a full-circle moment," Daunakamakama said.

"I love playing in Dunedin. Super excited for a home game."

The pocket rocket has been handed the starting wing attack bib for the opening two rounds and stamped her mark.

She sits third in the competition with 32 centre pass receives and third with 65 feeds, while her co-captain Kimiora Poi sits second with 72 feeds.

Playing alongside the Silver Fern midcourter, who has been at centre with co-captain Kate Heffernan sidelined, helped Daunakamakama settle.

"Everything I do is just to support Kimi," Daunakamakama said.

"She’s just such a great leader and I just kind of focus on doing my job because I know she’ll take care of the rest."

Learning from Poi had been invaluable, as had tapping into the nous of assistant coach and former Silver Fern midcourter Liana Leota.

"I’m learning so much and it’s new things," Daunakamakama said.

"It’s been such an experience to get some tips and see how she see the game as a wing A — it’s been unreal."

You could see that knowledge on court when the Steel smashed the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 69-41 on Monday.

It was a seamless performance from the visitors, who played with flow and cohesion throughout the court.

"Throughout the game it kind of felt like all the pictures were kind of falling into place.

"We were slowly getting to see the glimpses of what we’re trying to set up in trainings... seeing that come out in the game was really fun and encouraging for the rest of the season."

They will need to back it up against the top-of-the-table Mystics on Monday.

Former Mystic defender Carys Stythe will be up for the challenge against her old team and has been a standout in her first two games for the Steel to lead the competition for rebounds (nine) and deflections (14).

The Mystics are home to Australian Diamond shooter Donnell Wallam, who is the competition’s leading goal-scorer, and young defender Catherine Hall leads the competition for intercepts (seven).

But Daunakamakama knew her team were ready for the challenge.

"Obviously this week the Mystics will come out with a fire, and they’re top of the table, so it’ll be hard.

"But I think we all just need to have each other’s back and believe we can do it."

Daunakamakama is part of the New Zealand under-21 squad and will be pushing for a spot at the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar in September.

"I’m kind of using this season to gain as much experience, and tips and what not, from Kimiora Poi, and even my coaches Wendy [Frew] and La [Liana Leota], so I can hit that environment running."

ANZ Premiership

Monday, Dunedin, 7.30pm

Southern Steel: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Kimiora Poi, Renee Savai’inaea, Carys Stythe, Abby Lawson.

Northern Mystics: Donnell Wallam, Filda Vui, Hannah Glen, Peta Toeava, Tayla Earle, Katie Te Ao, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Holly Rae, Catherine Hall, Charlotte Manley.

