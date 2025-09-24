Ferns overcome slow start to clinch trophy

Goal shoot Grace Nweke reaches to haul in a pass during the Silver Ferns win over South Africa in Napier. Photo: Getty Images

Nothing like a little fright to really wake you up.

South Africa came out firing in the opening quarter to really give the Silver Ferns a scare in their second test in Napier tonight.

But the Silver Ferns responded to win 70-58 and lift the Taini Jamison Trophy with a game in hand.

It was far from a perfect performance from the home side – playing their first test in Napier since 2017 – but it will give them a boost knowing they can work through a bumpy game and come out on top.

Grace Nweke scored 62 goals from 69 attempts – her highest tally in the black dress.

South Africa responded after a 26-goal drilling in the opening test and were clinical with the ball.

They kept it tight, limited the ball in the air and shooter Elmere van der Berg held strong.

Sanmarie Visser and Jamie van Wyk both sat back on Nweke, trying to shut down the flow of ball.

They made the space look open, but snaffled any off balls from the Silver Ferns.

The Silver Ferns looked disconnected on attack, fighting for any free-flowing ball into their shooters.

The Proteas held a six-goal lead when game-day captain Kelly Jackson’s picked up the first turnover.

Attackers were too hesitant to give Nweke the ball, despite the shooter demanding her space.

Once they let it go the Silver Ferns closed the gap and trailed 15-14 at the first break.

South Africa goal attack Kamogelo Maseko had nice timing on her drive into the circle, taking the pressure off van der Berg. She drove the base as the shooters split the circle to open the space.

Martina Salmon’s injection at goal attack changed the attack end.

She took first phase allowing Mila Reulu-Buchanan to hit the pocket on second-phase and give Nweke better supply.

It gave the Silver Ferns the confidence to let it go and they went on a seven-goal run to take the lead.

The Silver Ferns had better connections on attack through the second quarter to win the quarter 20-13.

They held a 34-28 lead at halftime.

Peta Toeava and Kimiora Poi were added to the midcourt with Maddy Gordon dropping back to wing defence.

Jackson came up with some clutch ball, finishing with nine gains to help the Silver Ferns extend to a 10-goal lead.

Toeava’s ball speed changed the timing with more direct feeds fired into Nweke.

The Silver Ferns led 53-42 at the break.

They really put their foot down in the final quarter to stamp their mark on the game.

Filda Vui came off the bench to make her debut.

They meet for the final test in Invercargill on Sunday.