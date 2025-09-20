Job to do for Ferns despite unprecedented distractions

Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan should get the chance to pull on the black dress for the first time on home soil tomorrow.. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It has been the most unprecedented buildup to a Silver Ferns series in history.

Eleven days before the first centre pass, Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua was stood down from the Taini Jamison Trophy series against South Africa.

While Netball New Zealand have remained tight-lipped, widespread reports stated players approached the New Zealand Netball Players’ Association following a Sydney training camp in January, citing "old school approaches" to Taurua’s leadership.

Former Central Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie has been appointed as interim coach and Southern Steel assistant Liana Leota will assist.

They have ben supported by high performance specialists, former Silver Ferns Wai Taumaunu and Tracey Fear, and former long-serving All Blacks manager Darren Shand.

There is no hiding from the fact it has been an unwanted distraction for the team before their first international tests of the year tomorrow.

But there is a job to do.

McCausland-Durie named a 14-player team earlier this week featuring four new caps in defenders Carys Stythe and Catherine Hall and shooters Filda Vui and Martina Salmon.

Grace Nweke will spearhead a relatively unexperienced shooting circle.

Steel shooter Georgia Heffernan should start at goal attack and get the chance to pull on the black dress for the first time on home soil.

Sister Kate Heffernan is part of a stable midcourt featuring Steel team-mate Kimiora Poi, Maddy Gordon and Mila Reulu-Buchanan (returning from injury) and Peta Toeava (recalled).

Kelly Jackson will lead the defensive end alongside Karin Burger and Parris Mason.

It was expected a captain would be named this week, but McCausland-Durie has opted to name a game-day captain.

"They [Noeline Taurua and assistant coach Deb Fuller] had started a leadership process and that included the captaincy.

"My view is that I am here for a very short time and therefore it's not my place to decide who the captain should be for the next campaigns," McCausland-Durie told RNZ.

Kate Heffernan, Burger, Jackson and Nweke are part of the leadership group that could fill the void.

"These four have been identified for their leadership qualities and a really great opportunity for them to get that exposure."

While the Silver Ferns still head in as favourites, recent history suggest South Africa have a good chance of toppling the home side for the first time in 30 years. The Proteas’ only win against New Zealand came at the 1995 World Cup when Irene van Dyk played for her home country.

But the Proteas came from behind to force a 48-48 draw in their most recent encounter at the 2023 World Cup, led by Karla Pretorious, Phumza Maweni and Bongiwe Msomi. Pretorious is unavailable, while the latter two are both retired.

The Proteas are coached by Jenny van Dyk, who replaces long-serving Australian Norma Plummer. She has named a strong team to tour New Zealand and then Australia.

Defender Sanmarie Visser was a replacement player for the Adelaide Thunderbirds last year and team-mate Shandine van der Merwe previously played for the franchise.

Sharp shooter Elmere van der Berg has also signed with the Thunderbirds for 2025 after an impressive spell at the Manchester Thunder and fellow shooter Rolene Streutker spent time with the Melbourne Mavericks in 2024.

Nichole Breedt (nee Taljaard) also provide silky footwork at goal attack.

No matter what happens, it will be a series like no other.

Taini Jamison Trophy

Silver Ferns

Karin Burger, Maddy Gordon, Catherine Hall, Georgia Heffernan, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Grace Nweke, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reulu-Buchanan, Martina Salmon, Carys Stythe, Elisapeta Toeava, Filda Vui

The draw

v South Africa, Auckland, tomorrow, 7.40pm

v South Africa, Napier, Wednesday, 7.40PM

v South Africa, Invercargill, September 28, 7.40pm

Silver Ferns v South Africa

Recent history

Draw 48-48, August 3, 2023

Win 61-41, January 22, 2023

Win 51-50, January 20, 2022

Win 54-43, January 19, 2022

Win 48-41, January 26, 2020

Win 62-60, January 21, 2019