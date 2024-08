Emma Twigg in action earlier in the tournament. Photo: Getty

Kiwi single scullers Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh have made it into the final of their respective events at the Paris Olympics.

Twigg, who won gold in Tokyo, eased to victory in her women's single scull semifinal, while Mackintosh had to fight for a second placing in his men's single scull semifinal.

The finals are on Saturday.