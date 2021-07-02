Last win for Barclay at Forbury

Kirsten Barclay bagged a goodbye win last night at the track where her successful harness racing career began, ahead of Forbury Park’s coming closure.

After mistakes in her last two starts, Majestic Rollon produced a faultless display to bolt away with yesterday’s opener.

More than 22 years ago, in 1999, the trainer-driver notched her first victory as a junior driver with Miss Lyndal.

The mare was trained by former Forbury Park trainer and former trotting club president Alan Clyma.

The accomplished reinswoman got her start in harness racing at Forbury Park and one of her earliest roles was at Clyma’s stable.

At that time, she never dared to dream she would be a group one winning trainer and driver.

“I was hoping to get a win at one of the last meetings,” Barclay said yesterday.

“I obviously drove my first winner there and I got my start in harness racing there.

“I lived just down the road and would go down there in the holidays and after school and when I probably should have been at school.”

"It is always good to go home to Dunedin and drive a winner.”

Last night’s win was Barclay’s 61st as a driver and her 15th as a trainer at Forbury Park.

Barclay produced an impressive training performance with Majestic Rollon, considering the mare had galloped badly in her last two starts and the Invercargill weather made training horses difficult this week.

The horsewoman put her trotter’s improved manners down to a key gear change.

“It was trainer error last week. I took her to the workouts and she trotted perfectly without a [boring] pole on, but once she came back here to a tighter track she galloped.

“I put the pole back on and she was perfect.

"Colin Lindsay, who works for me ... said she had been working super this week.”

“He said he had never gone around my wee track at home so fast before.”

The Williamson brothers — Nathan, Matthew and Brad — dominated last week’s Forbury Park meeting and were in the winner’s circle again last night.

Matthew Williamson produced Boarding Call for her fourth consecutive victory with a two-length victory in race 2.

The reinsman also combined with Count Eyre to double up following their win at the Dunedin track last week.

Brad Williamson produced Shards Fury for an overdue win in his 15th start in race 3.