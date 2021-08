The Carisbrook Bush Pigs prevailed 30-24 against the Lincoln Short-Finned Eels in the South Island final of the national under-85kg tournament at Forsyth Barr Stadium this morning.

The Otago side led 22-9 at the break but had to weather a fight back from the visitors.

The win means the Bush Pigs will host the winner of the Wellington regional final in Dunedin next weekend.