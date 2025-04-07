Barbarians stave off intense invasion attempt by Invercargill Blues

Jacob Coghlan

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Invercargill Blues’ 37-21 on Saturday in round three of Southland’s Galbraith Shield Competition.

The Barbarians led 19-14 at halftime at the Gore Showgrounds.

Coach AJ Aitken was pleased to get the win after overcoming a plucky Blues team.

"Blues were up for it, especially early on. We matched their intensity for the first 20 minutes but then we buttoned off for the next 20," Aitken said.

Captain Jacob Coghlan played with high energy in his 50th match for the club and led by example from No 8 with his direct ball carries.

Teenage second five-eighth Crenshaw Conroy gained some confidence from breaking through the defence on multiple occasions.

Classy left wing Banuve Dretiverata has come down from Christchurch to play this year and has impressed Aitken in the opening rounds.

"He hunts for work. He has a similar build to Sevu Reece and is just as fast.

"He fights to make extra yards and is capable of playing at the next level."

Centre Angus Simmers also put in a good effort in his 50th game for the Barbarians. Prop Troy McIvor, loose forward Zak Donovan and halfback James Holland all made an impact when they came off the bench in the second half.

The Blues played a physical style and tested the defence; unfortunately, they had to resort to golden-oldies scrums after 60 minutes.

Woodlands beat Star 27-23 at Waverley Park on Saturday.

Woodlands started well and scored three good tries in the first half.

Coach Richard Jones was happy with the result.

"The Scruffy Butt Memorial Trophy means a lot to us. We had it for five years prior to losing it convincingly last year, so it is good to win it back," Jones said.

Woodlands led 19-15 at halftime but Star scored first after the break.

Woodlands’ best player was fullback Drew Carter. The victors had a few other impressive players on Saturday but it was a patchy team performance that caused some frustration.

Star made inroads from their lineout drives with lock Jeremy Bekhuis leading the way. Halfback Jackson Hughan set up the first try for Star and scored the second one. Star midfielder Sam Mustchin was another standout.

Pirates Old Boys earned their third convincing win of the competition when they beat Marist 45-10.

Wing Isaac Rounds scored his second try before halftime so POB led 19-0.

POB got good impact from their bench players; replacement No8 Ben Keenan scored off the back of a 5m scrum, before replacement hooker Shaun Kempton intercepted a pass and sprinted away for a long-range try.

To round out the scoring, second five Napo Seru barged over from close range and Isaac Rounds scored his hat-trick.

Utility back Scott Eade made his 150th appearance for Marist.

By John Langford