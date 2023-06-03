Comfortable wins for top four in premier grade

The top four have opened up a decent gap in the Dunedin premier grade with reasonably comfortable wins today.

Competition front-runner Kaikorai (40 points) battled to a 23-5 win against Harbour (18 points) at Watson Park.

Tries to Will Tucker, Michael Strydom and the impressive Lucas Casey helped secure Kaikorai’s seventh win in eight games.

Taieri (37 points) pulled away a little in the second half to beat Green Island (19 points) 33-11 at Peter Johnstone Park.

The ‘Battle of the Saddle’ was fiercely contested but the Eels had a bit more firepower in the backline.

Centre Josh Whaanga scored a brilliant individual try and had a strong game, while winger Joe Cockburn picked off an intercept and ran 45m to score.

Highlanders back-up first five Cameron Millar knocked over three penalties and converted Cockburn’s try in a solid 40-minute stint.

Prop Benjamin Mosa'Ati-Fosita was impressive as well.

For Green Island, Highlanders hooker Leni Apisai made a big impact in the loose and Delaney McKenzie had another decent shift in the pack.

Southern (34 points) retained the Cavanagh Memorial with a 44-24 win against University (15 points) at the University Oval.

The Magpies ran in seven tries and would have won by a bigger margin had Mackenzie Haugh’s place kicking not been so erratic.

He did, however, have a stunning game around the field. His passing game and ability to read the play was instrumental.

But the gong for the player of the day would have to go to blindside Harry Taylor.

He made several telling runs, one of which led to a try. He also performed strongly in a Southern lineout which was undersized.

Fellow loosie Konrad Toleafoa made some nice touches and No 8 Mika Mafi hit the defensive line hard.

They helped put University under a lot of pressure around the ruck.

The Magpies also shunted the students backwards in the scrum.

University had some bright moments. Backs Jermaine Pepe and Jeremiah Asi scored individual tries to keep their side in touch.

And in the other game Dunedin (29 points) spoiled Alhambra-Union’s (3 points) 150th celebrations with a 47-21 win at the North Ground.