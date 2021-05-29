Dunedin Premier Rugby full-time wrap

University run in a try against Dunedin at University Oval. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Noah almost got the ark out of the garage as torrential rain dominated Dunedin club rugby this afternoon.

The heavens opened and forced teams into playing wet weather rugby some of which were better at it than others.

Taieri beat Southern 22-10 at Bathgate Park after it led 12-3 at the break.

Taieri kept the ball in front of its big forward pack for most of the game and Southern left itself with too much to do.

Zingari-Richmond scored a 21-20 win over Alhambra Union at the North Ground. It was club stalwart Chris Bell's 272nd record game for Zingari-Richmond and he went out a winner though it was a close run thing.

Dunedin managed to just finish ahead of University 18-16 at the University of Otago Oval while Kaikorai came back to defeat Harbour 22-17 at Watson Park.

The scores:

Southern 10-22 Taieri full-time

University 16-18 Dunedin full-time

Alhambra Union 20-21 Zingari full-time

Harbour 17-22 Kaikorai full-time

Green Island - bye