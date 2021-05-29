Saturday, 29 May 2021

Updated 5.15 pm

Dunedin Premier Rugby full-time wrap

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    University run in a try against Dunedin at University Oval. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    University run in a try against Dunedin at University Oval. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Noah almost got the ark out of the garage as torrential rain dominated Dunedin club rugby this afternoon.

    The heavens opened and forced teams into playing wet weather rugby some of which were better at it than others.

    Taieri beat Southern 22-10 at Bathgate Park after it led 12-3 at the break.

    Taieri kept the ball in front of its big forward pack for most of the game and Southern left itself with too much to do.

    Zingari-Richmond scored a 21-20 win over Alhambra Union at the North Ground. It was club stalwart Chris Bell's 272nd record game for Zingari-Richmond and he went out a winner though it was a close run thing.

    Dunedin managed to just finish ahead of University 18-16 at the University of Otago Oval while Kaikorai came back to defeat Harbour 22-17 at Watson Park. 

     

    The scores:

    Southern 10-22 Taieri full-time

    University 16-18 Dunedin full-time

    Alhambra Union 20-21 Zingari full-time

    Harbour 17-22 Kaikorai full-time

    Green Island - bye

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter