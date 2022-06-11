Dunedin premier rugby - final wrap

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kaikorai has boosted its prospects of making the playoffs with a 19-0 win against Green Island at Bishopscourt today.
It was not one of the great games. The weather was entirely unsuitable for running rugby.
There were light snow flurries in the first half and lots of knock-ons. But the home team took every opportunity it could to accumulate points.
Green Island was reduced to 14 men midway through the first spell when loose forward Jesse Vaafusuaga was red-carded for throwing a punch.
University beat Alhambra-Union 38-19 at the University Oval to move into sixth place with 13 points.
AU is stranded in eighth place with just seven points.
Southern (19 points) edged Harbour (15 points) 14-9 at Watson Park, and Taieri (35 points) banked its seventh straight win with a 33-11 victory against Dunedin (20 points) at Kettle Park.
The scores
Dunedin 11-33 Taieri Fulltime
Harbour 9-14 Southern Fulltime
University 38-19 Alhambra-Union Fulltime
Kaikorai 19-0 Green Island Fulltime
Zingari - bye