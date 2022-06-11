Saturday, 11 June 2022

Updated 5.10 pm

Dunedin premier rugby - final wrap

    Kaikorai has boosted its prospects of making the playoffs with a 19-0 win against Green Island at Bishopscourt today.

    It was not one of the great games. The weather was entirely unsuitable for running rugby.

    There were light snow flurries in the first half and lots of knock-ons. But the home team took every opportunity it could to accumulate points.

    Green Island was reduced to 14 men midway through the first spell when loose forward Jesse Vaafusuaga was red-carded for throwing a punch.

    Kaikorai's Malu Poutu looks to evade the Green Island defences in their match at Bishopscourt. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    The win has seen Kaikorai climb to fifth place with 14 points. Green Island (11 points) has dropped out of the top six.

    University beat Alhambra-Union 38-19 at the University Oval to move into sixth place with 13 points.

    AU is stranded in eighth place with just seven points.

    Southern (19 points) edged Harbour (15 points) 14-9 at Watson Park, and Taieri (35 points) banked its seventh straight win with a 33-11 victory against Dunedin (20 points) at Kettle Park. 

    The scores 

    Dunedin 11-33 Taieri Fulltime

    Harbour 9-14 Southern Fulltime

    University 38-19 Alhambra-Union Fulltime

    Kaikorai 19-0 Green Island Fulltime

    Zingari - bye

