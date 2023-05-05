Enthralling battle in prospect at stadium

Seru Cavuilati shifts the ball on for Athletic Marist from the back of a ruck during its game against Maheno earlier this season. PHOTO: SCOTT CAMERON

It is the battle of the big boys.

Old Boys are home to Athletic Marist tomorrow in what poses to be an enthralling battle at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

Neither team will give an inch as both are desperate to pick up their second win of the season.

Old Boys avenged last year’s Citizens Shield final loss with a 27-7 win over Kurow last week, getting their first win on the board.

It had been a subdued start to the season by their standards with losses over the first two rounds to Maheno (47-12) and Valley (32-10).

Across the car park, Athies have had a similar start to the season.

Despite a late flurry, they lost 23-21 to Kurow in the opening round, came back strongly to beat Maheno 36-32, and narrowly lost to Excelsior 20-15 last week.

It makes for a pretty even playing field for tomorrow’s match-up with both teams blooding bundles of new players this season and looking for their experienced players to stand up.

Prop and captain Kelepi Funaki has been solid for Old Boys, and never count out the electric running of halfback Tini Feke, who is dangerous from anywhere.

Feke has combined with Inoke Fisilau at first five, making for a settled 9-10 combination.

Fullback-turned-halfback Kadin Turner has impressed for Athies in Mason Kinzett’s absence, as has reliable co-captain Ryley MacColl at first five.

Up front, fellow leader Epineri Logavatu is always a menace to shut down at lock and prop Lisivani Tui’fua has continued his dynamic form.

It is also the only weekend fixture this week. Midweek games were scheduled in deference to the opening weekend of the duck-shooting season.

Maheno hosted Excelsior, and Kurow was home to Valley, last night.