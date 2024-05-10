Odds on Upper Clutha in clash

Maniototo loose forward Ryan Becker makes a charge during a Central Otago premier club rugby game against Upper Clutha in Wanaka earlier this season. PHOTO: RICHARD JONES

Journeying across the Crown Range for an away game regularly trips up Central Otago premier rugby teams. But not Upper Clutha.

Their record, regardless of the destination, has been quite phenomenal over the last three seasons. Remarkably, the team are unbeaten in 23 qualifying matches in that time.

Of course, they haven’t mastered the art of finishing seasons off, losing the grand finals of 2021 (to Cromwell) and 2023 (to Alexandra) and bowing out in the semifinals in 2022 (to Wakatipu).

But when it comes to producing quality rugby week in, week out throughout the season, Upper Clutha are supreme.

Which points to another victory, this time against Cromwell, at Anderson Park tomorrow.

In recording five impressive victories so far this season, Upper Clutha have scored 33 tries — 12 more than any other team — while conceding only seven.

Their first-five Brady Kingan is the leading individual point scorer with 55, while prop Ben McKeich heads the try scorers with five.

Fresh off a 50-nil drubbing of Arrowtown, Upper Clutha go into the Cromwell clash warm favourites but given the Cromwell forwards’ awesome performance under lights against Alexandra, Alex Dickson’s team won’t want to be taking anything for granted.

Alexandra lost momentum, being consistently shunted back in the scrums where the front row trio of Tyson Clark, Jackson Clark and Alex Chubb took control of the game.

Cromwell’s backs haven’t fired yet, but with a few key individuals due back from injury, they could be ready for a standout performance.

Another contest that has plenty of appeal pits Wakatipu against defending champions Alexandra at the Queenstown Recreation Ground. They now sit second and third in the competition.

A firm ground and dry ball would help Alexandra, who came unstuck attempting to play dry-weather rugby on a freezing, damp night at Cromwell last week. And that was before their scrum came horribly unstuck.

Wakatipu lost twice to Alexandra last season, 10-11 and 0-3, in two of the lowest-scoring games played, and will want to create some tries on this occasion.

In the remaining game, Maniototo host Arrowtown at Ranfurly. They now sit tied in fifth place, knowing a victory here would elevate them into the top four.

Given they were missing nine front-line players, Maniototo did marvellously well to overcome Matakanui Combined 35-26 last Friday and with a few reinforcements due back should prove a handful with home advantage.

Will it be the Arrowtown team who put 40 points on Cromwell or the Arrowtown team who were demolished 50-nil by Upper Clutha who turn up this Saturday?

Watch this space.

- By Bob Howitt