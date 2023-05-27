Premier results predictable with a few close escapes

The heavyweights all prevailed but there were a couple of close escapes in the Dunedin premier grade today.

Kaikorai ran away 50-8 winners against an understrength University team at Bishopscourt.

Winger Nico Bowering collected three tries for the competition front-runners.

Dunedin eased to a 47-17 win against Zingari-Richmond at Kettle Park.

Those results were fairly predictable.

But Alhambra-Union almost pulled off a dramatic comeback win against Southern at Bathgate Park.

Trailing the defending champions 28-10 at the break, it looked like another tough day for the Broncos.

But Highlanders outside back Mosese Dawai made a huge difference.

He had scored in the first half and added two more in the second as AU roared back into the contest.

The visitors closed the gap to 27-28 midway through the half.

But Southern responded through a try to hooker Jake McEwan and held on to win 33-30.

The Magpies copped three yellow cards in the second which added to the drama.

The sin bin saw a lot of traffic at Peter Johnstone Park as well.

Harbour picked up two yellow cards and a red card in the opening 40. The Hawks got another yellow late in the second, while Taieri also lost a player to the bin for 10 minutes in the first spell.

Despite playing the entire second half with at least one man down, the Hawks rallied.

They trailed 12-3 at the break but came out with more intensity.

They also had a greater share of the ball and were able to build some pressure on the Eels.

Hooker Tevita Pole dived over in the corner to score the game’s only try midway through the second stanza.

Obey Samate nailed the sideline conversion and slotted a penalty to set up a tense finish.

But Taieri was able to slip out of the noose.

The scores

Taieri 15-13 Harbour

Southern 33-30 AU

Dunedin 47-17 Zingari

Kaikorai 50-8 University