Referee ready to blaze a trail

The Apollo 11 mission took four days, six hours and 45 minutes to reach the moon.

The French banged up the Eiffel Tower in a little over two years.

But it took 138 years before a woman was appointed to referee a Dunedin premier grade men’s rugby game.

Erin Doherty will blaze that trail today when she controls the match between Alhambra-Union and Kaikorai at the North Ground.

The 30-year-old was a mix of excitement and nerves when she spoke to the Otago Daily Times yesterday.

"I’m just really excited by the opportunity and grateful that I’ve been given the opportunity, so I’m looking forward to it," she said.

The former hooker does not see herself as a pioneer as such. But she is aware people will see her as a role model.

"I’m honoured I get to be the first and hopefully the first of many in years to come.

"There are a few young girls coming through which I’m glad to see. I enjoy chatting with them and helping them out.

"If that’s how I’m seen, then that is all right."

Last season she made her debut in Farah Palmer Cup and is hopeful she will get a few more games this season.

Ambitious?

Referee Erin Doherty will make history today when she becomes the first woman to control a Dunedin premier grade men’s rugby game. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"I’m already 30 and getting to this stage. But if I’ve given some opportunities at higher levels then I’d be excited by that. But we’ll just see what happens."

Doherty grew up in Outram. She played junior rugby in West Taieri and premier rugby for Kaikorai. Eventually she switched to the whistle five years ago.

The Dunedin police officer had a strong desire to serve the community. Aware referee numbers were dwindling, she wanted to help out.

She started out refereeing at under-13 level but quickly moved up the ranks.

More recently she has been officiating in the premier colts, premier development grade and the odd "rep fixture at a lower level".

"This is the highest men’s grade that I’ve reffed in."

"There is certainly a bit more speed and intensity at times and I imagine [today] will be another step up again.

"As the week has gone on there has been a few nerves kick in ... but I think that is a good thing. Hopefully they will help me do what I need to do."

Otago Rugby Referee Association chairman Rodger Hewitt said members were proud of the effort Doherty had put in to reach her goals.

"She quietly gets on with the job and is always welcoming to newcomers," Hewitt said.

"We are over the moon to see Erin debut into premier men’s rugby and can’t wait to celebrate with her."

