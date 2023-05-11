Rugby Chat: Why do Taieri just keep winning?

Club rugby scribe Paul Dwyer is struggling to get some clubs to talk to him but Taieri, being the pros that they are, jumped at the chance.

Dwyer talks to Matt Whaanga who has been a Hurricane and a Highlander this year and a stalwart of the Eels backline and tries to find out why they are so good and just keep on winning.

He also talks to the prem manager Mike Ferguson about Taieri's season so far and how the rest of the club are faring in their respective comps.

Dwyer also gets Matt to open up on how he is enjoying teaming up with his younger brother Josh in the Eels midfield.