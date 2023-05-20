University edges Taieri in Dunedin premier nailbiter

University snapped Taieri’s six-game winning streak with a surprise 13-12 win at University Oval this afternoon.

The Eels’ only loss last year came in the final and they had made an unblemished start to the campaign this season.

But University showed Taieri-like resolve on defence to register an upset and stay in touch with the top six.

Lock Mitchell Tinnock shone on a grey day and loose forwards Louis Magalogo and Aaron Withy led the defensive effort.

Halfback Brad Campbell scored a crucial try midway through the second half and was impressive as well.

The Eels made too many mistakes and struggled in the lineout thanks to Tinnock, who is a huge young man.

Veteran Taieri forward Brodie Hume put in another big shift and scored with about 10 minutes left to set up a tense finish.

Taieri spent the final four minutes attacking University’s line but could not get across.

Kaikorai flanker Hayden Michaels slides in to score during a Dunedin premier game against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Despite the loss, Taieri remains on top of the standings with 31 points.

Harbour edged Green Island 15-7 at Watson Park. Tries to Solomon Pole and Benjamin Fakataha saw the Hawks take a 12-0 lead into the break.

Obey Samate added a penalty seven minutes into the second spell to stretch the lead.

The Grizzlies got a late consolation try to Ben Lopas with about four minutes remaining.

Southern produced some quality wet-weather rugby at Montecillo to rout Zingari-Richmond 65-0. Fullback Josh Buchan scored a couple of tries in what was his 50th game for the Magpies.

He is in a good patch of form. Hooker Jake McEwan and loosie Harry Taylor also stood out.

It was one-way traffic at the North Ground as well. Kaikorai dispatched Alhambra-Union 59-0.

Blindside flanker Lucas Casey enhanced his growing reputation with two early tries and a storming game.