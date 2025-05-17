Upper Clutha secures jubilee victory

The Upper Clutha rugby team could breathe a sigh of relief on its 125th jubilee match, with the final whistle bringing a 28-14 win over Maniototo at home in Wānaka.

The top of the table Rams had the White Horse Cup on the line against the visiting side, and while they doubled the opposition's score on fulltime, they didn’t make it easy on themselves.

Upper Clutha trailed the match at halftime and for much of the second half, but were able to regain composure in the second half defending their own line on more than one occasion.

The injury riddled home side lived up to the occasion, as did the loyal crowd of over 1000.

Upper Clutha coach Alex Dickson was proud of his team at fulltime and said the win could propel them to a competition title if the form continued.

"We got there in the end, the first half I wasn’t too happy. Just holding on to the ball when we shouldn't be and gave them easy territory."

"With the White Horse Cup and jubilee — it was a big day for the team.

"The boys are happy, it was a grind but we knew they would come at us. With all the old players around we didn’t want to disappoint."

The Upper Clutha team have just five matches ahead before semifinals, which they are tipped to get a spot in.

A worse-for-wear captain Lachie Garrick was thrilled with the result.

"I’m happy to come away with the win, it is good the White Horse will stay with us for another couple of weeks."

The White Horse Cup is the Central Otago competition’s equivalent to the Ranfurly Shield which is only contested on the holder’s home grounds.

"It means a lot getting the win for us and for the crowd. Winner’s drinks taste better," he said.

"We were a little patchy and waiting to click but once those are back from injury we will start to fire up."

"That first half we are a bit nervy, but I don't really look at the score board."

The team celebrated its 125th jubilee with a dinner at the Lake Wānaka community centre on Saturday evening.