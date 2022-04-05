First injury, then Covid, but Harmon coming right

Highlanders flanker Billy Harmon is not far away from a return to the field.

Billy Harmon.

The shoulder injury that kept him out of the first weeks of Super Rugby Pacific is no longer an issue, but a bout of Covid-19 is now holding him back.

Highlanders defence coach Shane Christie yesterday confirmed Harmon would return in the coming weeks, although would remain unavailable for Friday’s game against Moana Pasifika.

Harmon had a breakout season for the Highlanders last year, before a shoulder injury while training with Canterbury during the NPC sidelined him for six months.

His return will bring spark in the loose, as well as a threat around the breakdown and bolster the depth in the No 7 jersey.

"He ended up getting Covid. He’s recovered from his shoulder," Christie said.

"He’s a weapon, man. He’ll be looking forward to getting out there and helping our team out. Within the next couple of weeks, he’ll be available to play again."

Christie added both openside flanker James Lentjes and prop Jermaine Ainsley had returned after missing last week’s match through illness.

Both would add grunt to a forward pack that is likely to face a physical encounter.

Moana Pasifika lies in wait. It will be the first meeting of the two teams, although the Highlanders are well aware that a brutal contest awaits.

"Just show them the first 20 minutes of each of Moana’s games," Christie said of priming the team for the game.

"They’ve been playing expansive attacking rugby and the individual ball carriers have been really dominant.

"It’s a good opportunity for us to front the first 20 minutes with our collision. I think that’s been exciting for us that we’ve been able to do that the last couple of games.

"Then executing our opportunities later in the game, which is going to give us the result we’re after.

"Moana’s performances have been cool to see. They go hard. It’s as simple as that.

"They’re working hard for each other. They’ve got good players, and we don’t underrate them.

"Physicality is something we want to take to them, not have to match theirs."

The game will be the Highlanders’ best chance of shaking their winless record.

They have not been far off the pace in most of their six losses and had enough chances to win last Friday’s game against the Crusaders.

Friday will be a bottom-of-the-table clash, although with the majority of the tough games out the way, there remains hope in the Highlanders camp.

"We’ve had a couple of close games — it’s just moments in the game we’ve been inaccurate and that’s cost us," Christie said.

"We’re making good steps in the right direction and the boys are enjoying it.

"We do need to win and we’ve got some goals moving forward.

"Eight games to go, that’s another motivational factor we can look forward to. We’ve got a couple more games in New Zealand, then the Australia tour, games we can win to put us in the playoff positions. That’s the exciting part there.

"What’s happened so far in the competition doesn’t mean anything to us. We’ve still got the opportunity to make the top eight. From there it doesn’t matter where you are, you can win it."

-- JEFF CHESHIRE