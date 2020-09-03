Thursday, 3 September 2020

Breaking News

Aaron Mauger let go by Highlanders

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Aaron Mauger
    Aaron Mauger
    Aaron Mauger's time as Highlanders head coach has come to an end.

    The Highlanders released a statement today, saying Mauger had completed his three-year contract with the side and his time with the organisation has come to an end.

    He had spent three years as head coach in a role he was thrust into when Tony Brown left to coach Japan at the end of the 2017 season.

    The Highlanders made the Super Rugby quarter-finals in his first two years but finished fourth in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition which ended last month after the broader competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Mauger said in a statement he was realistic about his time at the helm and loved working with the side.

    “Results are key to proving the quality of the structures you have put in place as a Head Coach. As our on-field results during my tenure haven’t been at the level we’ve all aspired to, it’s the head coach who must take responsibility for that,” Mauger said.

    Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said no decision had been made on a replacement.

    He praised the work of Mauger and the progress he made as a young coach.

    The side still had three coaches on contract - Tony Brown, Riki Flutey and Clarke Dermody, while forwards coach Mark Hammett left at the end of the season.

     - additional reporting Reuters

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter