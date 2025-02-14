Co-captain steps up in new role

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai runs out for the preseason game against the Crusaders at Rugby Park in Invercargill on Waitangi Day. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Timoci Tavatavanawai would play prop if he was asked.

The new Highlanders co-captain would probably make a decent fist of it, too.

It will be the No 12 jersey he wears for the Highlanders tonight when they open their Super Rugby Pacific season against the Waratahs in Sydney.

That would presumably not have been in the grand plan for coach Jamie Joseph this season, but the injury to Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has led to Sam Gilbert returning to fullback, and a lingering knock for Thomas Umaga-Jensen means there are no senior second fives left.

"It’s still new," Tavatavanawai said when asked about the challenge of adapting to his new role.

"Still new. I’m learning at the same time. But I’m looking forward to it, and to getting the ball a bit more.

"I’m here for the challenge. We’ve got a lot of boys playing 12 who have been injured, so I’m just filling in for them.

"Hopefully we can get them back so I can get back to the wing."

Tavatavanawai said the young-ish Highlanders squad were buzzing with excitement ahead of the opening game.

They recognised the Waratahs — who might have claimed the wooden spoon last year but have retooled with a new coach and a bunch of star recruits — presented a big challenge.

"But there’s no pressure for us. We’ve got young lads ready to rip in. It’s going to be exciting."

Joseph surprised some when he named Tavatavanawai and Hugh Renton as co-captains

to replace departed leader Billy Harmon.

The proud Fijian might only have been with the Highlanders for a season, but he has quickly formed an attachment to the club and was delighted to get the leadership role.

"It’s a privilege to be asked to lead the team. To lead them this year is an honour.

"Hugh and I have worked well together in the last couple of years for Tasman, and we’ve played together for a wee while. I’m looking forward to working with him this season."

Highlanders: at a glance

Last year: Won 6, lost 8, sixth, lost to Brumbies 32-16 in quarterfinal.

Coach: Jamie Joseph (replaces Clarke Dermody, second stint).

Key forward: The Highlanders were much the poorer when damaging No 8 Hugh Renton’s season ended prematurely last year. The new co-captain remains vastly under-rated but he will demand attention if he stays on the field.

Key back: Timoci Tavatavanawai is effectively a fast blindside flanker on the wing with the ability to both beat a tackler and rip the ball off someone he has tackled. Looks like he can play second five, too.

One to watch: There is a bit of excitement around new winger Caleb Tangitau. Super lively.

Chances: The thing with Super Rugby Pacific is that often very little separates the teams finishing, say, fifth to 10th. And the Highlanders could fall anywhere in that range. Their first-choice XV is good but everyone knows they lack the depth of the other New

Zealand teams. If Ethan de Groot and Fabian Holland fire, and Renton stays healthy, the Highlanders forwards will fear no pack. Tavatavanawai needs some help in the backs, and it would be ideal if Folau Fakatava can rediscover his absolute peak and Thomas Umaga-Jensen can fit back in seamlessly. One suspects the Highlanders need another couple of unexpected stars to emerge if they are to be real contenders.

Meikle’s prediction: Sixth.