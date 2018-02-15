Thursday, 15 February 2018

Updated 7.55 pm

Faddes star of show for Highlanders

    By Jonny Turner
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders
    A big crowd turned out for the pre-season match. Photo: Craig Baxter
    A big crowd turned out for the pre-season match. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Young fans ready to support the Highlanders. Photo: Matthew Holdridge
    Young fans ready to support the Highlanders. Photo: Matthew Holdridge
    Thousands were expected to attend the match. Photo: Bruce Quirey
    Thousands were expected to attend the match. Photo: Bruce Quirey
    The Highlanders warm up at Fred Booth Park. Photo: Matthew Holdridge
    The Highlanders warm up at Fred Booth Park. Photo: Matthew Holdridge
    Photo: Matthew Holdridge
    Young fans at Fred Booth Park. Photo: Matthew Holdridge
    The game at Waimumu coicides with Field Days. Photo: Bruce Quirey
    The game at Waimumu coincides with Southern Field Days. Photo: Bruce Quirey

    A hat-trick of tries from Matt Faddes helped the Highlanders thump the Crusaders 42-26 in a pre-season match in Southland tonight.

    Faddes was the star for the home side in a match that kept the crowd entertained at Fred Booth Park in Waimumu, near Gore.

    dsc_1664.jpg

    Matt Faddes scores the second of three tries for the Highlanders. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Matt Faddes scores the second of three tries for the Highlanders. Photo: Craig Baxter

    The teams played a fast-paced brand of rugby on a farm paddock turned rugby ground and the match was a point-scoring frenzy in the first half with both teams piling on five tries.

    Fans got a scare when first five Lima Sopoaga hobbled off the field after 25 minutes gone. But the All Black returned before the halftime whistle. 

    The game turned in to more of arm wrestle in the second half, with more forward-dominated and structured play.

    The Highlanders were able to successfully hold their first-half lead and sealed the win with a late try to Tei Walden. 

    The game at Waimumu coincided with Southern Field Days, drawing a big crowd.

    dsc_1740.jpg

    Players compete for the ball at Fred Booth Park. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Players compete for the ball at Fred Booth Park. Photo: Craig Baxter

    HIGHLANDERS 42

    Tries: Faddes 3, Hemopo, Waldron

    Conv: Sopoaga 3, Smith 2

    Penalty try.

    CRUSADERS 26

    Tries: Hall, Crockett, Ennor.

    Penalty try

    Conv: Moaga, 

    Halftime: Highlanders 28, Crusaders 19.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment