Gilbert, Koroi poised to make debuts

Highlanders caption Ash Dixon puts in the hard mahi ahead of tomorrow night’s game against the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO GERARD O’BRIEN

The show will resume tomorrow night and the Highlanders will debut two players for the opening match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

They are hosting the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium and a big crowd is expected.

As of yesterday afternoon, about 16,000 tickets had been sold.

It is the first Super Rugby fixture to take place since the competition was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Sport Grant Robertson is expected to attend and the franchise has a tribute planned for New Zealand’s essential workers who kept the country going during the nationwide lockdown.

The Highlanders have sprung a minor surprise. They have named Canterbury outside back Sam Gilbert at right wing.

He has forced his way into the starting line-up and will be making his debut, while dynamic Otago and sevens star Vilimoni Koroi will take a spot on the bench and is also on debut.

Koroi is likely to see some action at fullback in the second half when fatigue sets in and he can used his gas and vision to create havoc out wide.

In another feature of the side, Josh Ioane returns to first five-eighth.

He spent the early part of the season at second five-eighth but that experiment appears over.

With Ioane back in his rightful position, Mitch Hunt moves to fullback and Sio Tomkinson will slip into the No12 jersey.

He will partner Rob Thompson in the midfield, while Teihorangi Walden will provide cover from the bench.

Lock Pari Pari Parkinson has earned himself a starting spot and Ash Dixon will start ahead of Liam Coltman. But both hookers are expected to see plenty of game time.

Coach Aaron Mauger said Gilbert had been a "standout" during the past month.

"If we were picking a squad three weeks ago, he probably would not have been in it," Mauger said.

"But how he’s fronted up and how he’s prepared through these three weeks is testament to him.

"He is a smart guy who works extremely hard. He is a big boy too and he has presence."

"Jona [Nareki] and Mitch bring a different skill set so we wanted to make sure we had a power winger on that side. Out of all of our guys he was the one that stepped up."

Koroi has played on the wing, at fullback and at first five-eighth for Otago and that versatility makes him a valuable addition to the bench.

"We considered what it would look like if he started ... but it was about getting the balance right around experience and also controlling the game.

"How we control the ball and where we play and how we play is going to be critical. That’s why we opted for Mitch at fullback.

"But Vili will come on later in the game and do what he does best once the defence is a bit more broken up."

Super Rugby Aotearoa

Highlanders v Chiefs

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Sam Gilbert, Rob Thompson, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (c), Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Kayne Hammington, Teihorangi Walden, Vilimoni Koroi.