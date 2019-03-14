Head knocks force changes to Highlanders

Jack Whetton. Photo: ODT

The Highlanders have stuck with the bulk of the side which lost narrowly to the Hurricanes last week for their match against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Jack Whetton comes in for Pari Pari Parkinson, while Tei Walden will take the place of Thomas Umaga-Jensen. Both of the players who have been left out suffered head knocks last week.

Josh Ioane continues at first five-eighth and Waisake Naholo gets a start on the right wing. Richard Buckman plays on the left wing and replaces Tevita Li, who drops out of the squad.

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-captain), Waisake Naholo, Sio Tomkinson, Tei Walden, Richard Buckman, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock (co-captain), James Lentjes, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Josh Dickson, Tyrel Lomax, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siate Tokolahi, Tom Franklin, Elliot Dixon, Dillon Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks