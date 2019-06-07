Nail-biting second half ends in draw for Highlanders

Cornal Hendricks of the Bulls is tackled by Sio Tomkinson during the Highlanders' match at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders and Bulls have fought out a 24-24 draw which has done neither side any favours in the playoff race.

The match ended tied at Forsyth Barr Stadium after the Bulls scored a try with five minutes to go.

The home team tried to score at the end but could not get over the line.

The Highlanders and the Bulls had a real ding dong battle in the first half with the home team going into the break 19-14 ahead.

The Highlanders had more chances and although the side scored three tries it could have had more in the first 40 minutes. The home team had two tries to speedy fullback Josh McKay while Waisake Naholo bagged two tries in his final appearance on his ground.

The Bulls did not have a lot of territory but made the most of their chances with their hard-running forwards to the fore.

Highlanders 24 (Josh McKay 2, Waisake Naholo 2 tries; Josh Ioane 2 con)

Bulls 24 (Divan Rossouw, Jason Jenkins, Jaco Viusagie tries; Handre Pollard 3 con, pen)

Halftime: 19-14 Highlander