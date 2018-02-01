Pita Alatini back with Highlanders for Tens

Pita Alatini scores a try for the All Blacks against South Africa during a Tri-Nations test at Eden Park in Auckland in August 2001. Photo Getty

Former All Blacks midfielder Pita Alatini joins current All Black forwards Luke Whitelock and Dillon Hunt in the Highlanders squad for the Brisbane Rugby Tens.

Alatini reunites with the Highlanders as a ‘wildcard’ selection for the tournament, joining Carlos Spencer (Blues), Drew Mitchell (Waratahs) and Carl Hayman (Pau) in coming out of retirement to participate in the season-opening short-form showcase at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on February 9 and 10.

Now 41, Alatini played 48 matches for the Highlanders and 17 tests for the All Blacks before spending nine seasons in Japan.

‘It’s been a while but I can’t wait to pull on the Highlanders jersey again” said Alatini, s a quick stepping player with deft skills who will be looking to show that he still has some of the old magic.

The former star joins Whitelock, who made his return to the test arena against Wales in November, and emerging star Dillon Hunt, who made his All Black debut against the French Barbarians on the northern hemisphere tour.

Highlanders squad for Brisbane Tens:

Forwards: Aki Sieuli, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Tyrel Lomax, Alex Ainley, Paripari Parkinson, Elliot Dixon, Dan Pryor, Shannon Frizell, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Marino Mikaele Tu’u, Kalolo Tuiloma, Guy Millar, Ash Dixon, Josh Dickson

Backs: Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Josh Ioane, Fletcher Smith , Tevita Nabura,Teihorangi Walden, Ryan Tongia, Josh McKay, Richard Buckman, Terrance Hepetema, Pita Alatini.

