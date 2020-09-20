Otago claims first win of season

Otago hooker Liam Coltman makes a break against Manawatu during their Mitre 10 Cup match in Palmerston North today. Photo: Getty Images

Otago has claimed the first win of its Mitre 10 Cup season.

It ran in five tries as it beat Manawatu 36-25 in Palmerston North this afternoon.

It spent the first 25 minutes under pressure, but defended well to trail just 8-0.

From there it managed tries to Vilimoni Koroi and Liam Coltman, giving it a 14-8 lead at halftime.

That continued early in the second half, as Otago's backs proved lethal in space.

Freedom Vahaakolo scored in the corner, while a penalty and a pair of intercept tries to Koroi and Michael Collins took it to 36-8.

Manawatu hit back with three late tries, but it was unable to haul in the margin.