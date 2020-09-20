Otago claims first win of season

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It ran in five tries as it beat Manawatu 36-25 in Palmerston North this afternoon.
It spent the first 25 minutes under pressure, but defended well to trail just 8-0.
From there it managed tries to Vilimoni Koroi and Liam Coltman, giving it a 14-8 lead at halftime.
That continued early in the second half, as Otago's backs proved lethal in space.
Freedom Vahaakolo scored in the corner, while a penalty and a pair of intercept tries to Koroi and Michael Collins took it to 36-8.
Manawatu hit back with three late tries, but it was unable to haul in the margin.