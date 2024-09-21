Premiership berth beckons for Spirit

Sheree Hume is ready for another shot at the Farah Palmer Cup championship title with the Otago Spirit tomorrow. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

It has been an action-packed year for Sheree Hume.

The Otago stalwart started the season by crossing the Ditch and playing for the Western Force in the Super Rugby Women’s league.

That was a great experience for the back, linking up with different players and a different style of rugby.

After returning home to Dunedin, Hume set up the winning try that saw Dunedin come from behind and beat Alhambra-Union 15-14 to regain the women’s premier club title in June.

Now she is preparing for her biggest battle this season when the Otago Spirit face the Manawatu Cyclones in the Farah Palmer Cup championship final in Palmerston North tomorrow.

The Spirit would love nothing more to win and be elevated to the premiership after tripping up 24-20 against the Hawke’s Bay Tui in the 2022 final.

And after last week’s marvellous 51-38 semifinal win against Wellington, the Spirit are riding high.

"Everyone’s pretty pumped," Hume said.

"Especially from when we choked last time. It’ll be good to get back into the finals."

Hume, 33, has reverted from fullback to first five for the Spirit this season and was loving the free-flowing brand of rugby her side had been able to produce.

The Spirit had a good blend of experienced heads and fearless youth coming through the ranks, which was great for the depth of Otago rugby.

"There’s heaps of young new girls and they’re all pretty much up to the standard.

"It gives us old girls a good challenge."

Hume debuted for the Spirit back in 2009 and after ticking off one big milestone this season, she is already gunning for more.

"I just played my 75th game, so trying to get to 100 games."

But her focus remains on a strong Manawatu Cyclones team, who are unbeaten this season, and she has faith her team can topple the home side.

"I reckon just keeping the ball in hand, playing to the width and just running them around.

"They kind of play the same as us, so just try and hold the ball as long as we can and get the win, hopefully."

There are other reasons they would dearly love to prevail.

Captain Julia Gorinski will play her 65th game and will retire ate the end of tomorrow’s game.

Prop Eilis Doyle will also bring up her 50th cap.

Manawatu have set the benchmark this season and that showed again last week when they thumped North Harbour Hibiscus 72-0 in last week’s semifinal.

They did so without one of their most experienced players, former Black Fern Selica Winiata, who broke her ankle in the opening minutes of the semifinal.

FPC championship final

Palm. North, tomorrow, 4.35pm

Otago Spirit: Lucy Hall, Oceana Campbell, Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Cheyenne Cunningham, Jamie Church, Sheree Hume, Georgia Cormick, Tegan Hollows, Zoe Frood, Bella Rewiri-Wharerau, Julia Gorinski, Sammie Bean, Rebekah Wairau, Hannah Lithgow, Eilis Doyle. Reserves: Leila Hill, Isla Pringle, Paige Church, Kayley Johnson, Rawinia Ngamoki-Moana, Hannah Norris, Greer Muir, Atawhai Hotene.

Manawatū Cyclones: Maia Davis, Alesha Williams, Holly-Rae Mete, Rangimarie Sturmey, Wikitoria Doyle, Corrineke Windle, Paige Lush, Kahurangi Sturmey, Anahera Hamahona, Elinor-Plum King, Sam Taylor, Brianna Wallace, Sosoli Talawadua, Jayme Nuku, Ngano Tavake. Reserves: Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, Katelyn Donaldson, Ruby-May Ngaruhe, Riahn Brickland, Taufa Bason, Taylah Barrett, Jayda Maniapoto, Kaia Walker-Waitoa.