Robertson reflects on shock All Blacks loss

Scott Robertson looks on during last night's test match. Photo: Getty Images

The morning after his first loss as All Blacks coach, Scott Robertson acknowledged that a lack of finishing quality was what cost them in their 38-30 loss to Argentina at Sky Stadium.

"A bit of both, really," was his answer to whether the All Blacks didn't visit the Pumas' 22 enough or didn't do enough when they got there.

"Not executing when we get there. I think I mentioned the first couple of games we created a lot but not finished a lot. Test football, those moments that you win and don't win, they swing on you pretty quickly. It's important that you take those opportunities."

Another major concern was the fact that despite holding three quarters of possession for the final 10 minutes of the game, the All Blacks could not leave their own half.

"It was a balance between holding the ball and getting field position," Robertson said.

"We gave a couple of technical penalties away, especially at the lineouts. We let them off, let them back up the field again."

As the two sides prepare to face each other again next weekend at Eden Park, there will surely be a close eye cast on just what Robertson does with a few key positions.

Damian McKenzie showed flashes of brilliance, but didn't take control and played his part in the bumbling sequence that led to the Pumas being awarded a five metre scrum that set up the winning try.

However, Robertson suggested the number 10 jersey would stay on McKenzie's back for the time being.

Gonzalo Bertranou of Argentina celebrates the win. Photo: Getty Images

"Damian's got some hell of a moments, hasn't he? That chip kick, his short passing game was really good. He'll grow as a game manager … you've got to back him."

Robertson described the experience for Ardie Savea, who captained the side for the first time in his hometown, as "a tough one".

"He does his talking with his actions, he doesn't talk much. We felt it like everybody else, especially Ardie, so we'll get around him."

The one bit of good news, aside from the fact that really the All Blacks couldn't have picked a better weekend to lose a test, given the Olympic success overnight, is that there were no injury concerns.

How Robertson uses his squad this week, especially in the forwards where the need for some hard hitting ball carriers was evident, will be interesting.