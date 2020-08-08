Saturday, 8 August 2020

King's remain unbeaten

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. School Rugby

    Trevor Elisara of King's celebrates their win over Southland Boys'. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    King's has kept its unbeaten record intact with a 26-7 win against rivals Southland Boys' during an Otago Premier Schools game in Dunedin this afternoon.

    The two teams drew 24-24 in Invercargill 10 days ago. But King's were too strong on its home turf.

    The battle at Littlebourne between the two Otago Boys' team was a one-sided encounter. The 1sts won 81-0.

    Dunstan beat St Kevin's 27-7 in the other premiership match.

    In the championship, John McGlashan beat Wakatipu 37-7, Waitaki Boys' edged the Combined Coeds 31-24 and Mt Aspiring eased past South Otago 33-5.

     

