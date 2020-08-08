King's remain unbeaten

Trevor Elisara of King's celebrates their win over Southland Boys'. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

King's has kept its unbeaten record intact with a 26-7 win against rivals Southland Boys' during an Otago Premier Schools game in Dunedin this afternoon.

The two teams drew 24-24 in Invercargill 10 days ago. But King's were too strong on its home turf.

The battle at Littlebourne between the two Otago Boys' team was a one-sided encounter. The 1sts won 81-0.

Dunstan beat St Kevin's 27-7 in the other premiership match.

In the championship, John McGlashan beat Wakatipu 37-7, Waitaki Boys' edged the Combined Coeds 31-24 and Mt Aspiring eased past South Otago 33-5.