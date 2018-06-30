Otago school rugby round-up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In the battle of the heavyweights Otago Boys' High School first XV emerged victorious with a 25-10 win against John McGlashan College in the top six of the Otago Premier Schools tournament.
King's High School First XV recorded a comfortable 32-3 win against Dunstan High School in Dunedin, while Waitaki Boys' High School beat Mt Aspiring College 21-12 in Wanaka.
In the bottom six, Taieri College beat King's 2nds 41-5 and Otago Boys' 2nds dispatched Kavanagh College 48-14.