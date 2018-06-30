Otago school rugby round-up

In the battle of the heavyweights Otago Boys' High School first XV emerged victorious with a 25-10 win against John McGlashan College in the top six of the Otago Premier Schools tournament.

King's High School First XV recorded a comfortable 32-3 win against Dunstan High School in Dunedin, while Waitaki Boys' High School beat Mt Aspiring College 21-12 in Wanaka.

In the bottom six, Taieri College beat King's 2nds 41-5 and Otago Boys' 2nds dispatched Kavanagh College 48-14.