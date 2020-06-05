Brown hopeful there is still a future for Sunwolves

Tony Brown

Highlanders assistant coach Tony Brown hopes he has not seen the last of the Sunwolves’ involvement in Super Rugby.

He coached the Japanese outfit in 2019 and is one of a long list of people with Otago links to have been involved at the franchise since it was founded in 2015.

Jamie Joseph coached the team in 2018 and the likes of Hayden Parker, Tom Rowe and Craig Millar played for the franchise.

Last year the Japan Rugby Football Union announced the 2020 season would be the Sunwolves' last in Super Rugby after it failed to negotiate a contract extension due to financial constraints.

The arrival of Covid-19 meant the 2020 was season suspended and earlier this week the Sunwolves elected against joining a proposed Australian competition due to logistical challenges.

Their Super Rugby journey appears to be over but Brown is hopeful they will return.

"It is a bit disappointing for the Sunwolves’ supporters because they get amazing support in Japan," Brown said.

"The stadiums are full and Japanese rugby is on a bit of a high after the World Cup, so it is a bit tough for Sunwolves and Japanese rugby.

"Hopefully, something good comes out of everything moving forward around potential changes to the competition.Who knows?

"But I’m hoping that Japan Rugby and the Sunwolves are not ruled out of potential changes."

Brown likes the idea of A conference where the top two teams from Japan could join in a Super Rugby playoff series.

"I think the strength of Japanese rugby is definitely there.

"On their day Japan can get up and beat any team in the world, so I think the challenge for Japan is being able to do it week after week."

The Sunwolves’ demanding Super Rugby travel schedule had proven a difficult obstacle. But a conference system could aid the club, Brown suggested.