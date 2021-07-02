Friday, 2 July 2021

Wait should be over for Parkinson

    By Jeff Cheshire
    Pari Pari Parkinson this week in training. Photo: Getty Images
    Pari Pari Parkinson has not been denied this week.

    The Highlanders lock missed last week’s Maori All Blacks season opener when a cancelled flight prevented him returning from concussion protocol.

    This week, he is one of five Highlanders in the Maori XV for the second game against Samoa, tomorrow at Mt Smart Stadium.

    It will be his first appearance for the team since playing Fiji in 2019.

    “Pari last played in the Maori All Blacks jersey when the team took on Fiji in Rotorua,’’ Maori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan said.

    "He was immense that game, provided a huge presence against Fiji, and we are looking for a similar game from him on Saturday.”

    Parkinson will join fellow Highlander Manaaki Selby-Rickit in the second row, while Josh Dickson will back them up on the bench.

    Captain Ash Dixon will start at hooker, and Josh Hohneck will fill the tighthead prop spot.

    In the backs, Josh Ioane is the sole southern representative, slotting in at fullback.

    Last week, the Maori All Blacks claimed a 35-10 win over Samoa in Wellington.

    This weekend’s game will be a curtain-raiser to the All Blacks test against Tonga.

    Kickoff is at 4.35pm.

    Maori All Blacks to play Samoa

    Josh Ioane, Jonah Lowe, Billy Proctor, Alex Nankivell, Sean Wainui, Otere Black, Sam Nock, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Billy Harmon, Reed Prinsep, Pari Pari Parkinson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Hohneck, Ash Dixon (captain), Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Ollie Norris, Marcel Renata, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Josh Dickson, Bryn Hall, Rameka Poihipi, Shaun Stevenson.

