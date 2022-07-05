Whitelock and Vaa'i out of Dunedin test

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The All Blacks have been hit by another case of Covid-19 in the camp.
And the bad news does not stop there.
Veteran lock Sam Whitelock has been diagnosed with delayed-onset concussion and will miss the test against Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
He has been replaced in the squad by Patrick Tuipolotu, who is back from a sabbatical in Japan and has received New Zealand Rugby clearance to play.
Maori All Blacks lock Josh Dickson and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell are training with the team at Logan Park today.
They will not be part of the squad unless there are further injuries or Covid cases.
The second test kicks off at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 7.05pm on Saturday. Gates open at 5pm.