Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Whitelock and Vaa'i out of Dunedin test

    By Hayden Meikle
    The All Blacks have been hit by another case of Covid-19 in the camp.

    Tupou Vaa'i is the latest All Black to get Covid-19. Photo: Getty Images
    Lock Tupou Vaa’i is in isolation in Dunedin after testing positive.

    And the bad news does not stop there.

    Veteran lock Sam Whitelock has been diagnosed with delayed-onset concussion and will miss the test against Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    He has been replaced in the squad by Patrick Tuipolotu, who is back from a sabbatical in Japan and has received New Zealand Rugby clearance to play.

    Sam Whitelock is tackled by Irish players in the first test at Eden Park last weekend.
    Two Highlanders forwards have joined the All Blacks as training partners.

    Maori All Blacks lock Josh Dickson and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell are training with the team at Logan Park today.

    They will not be part of the squad unless there are further injuries or Covid cases.

    Highlander Josh Dickson. Photo: Getty Images
    Dickson is on high alert as he is due to became a father this week.

    The second test kicks off at  Forsyth Barr Stadium at 7.05pm on Saturday. Gates open at 5pm.

    hayden.meikle@odt.con.z 

