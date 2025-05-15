Team NZ America's Cup defence set for Italy

Team New Zealand will sail into new waters at the next Americas Cup. Photo: Getty Images

The America's Cup will be sailed in Italy for the first time in 2027.

Defenders Team New Zealand have opted to host the 38th America's Cup in Naples, on the waters of one of their fiercest rivals.

After last year's event in Barcelona, racing for the 'Auld Mug' will shift to the coastline between Castel dell'Ovo and Posillipo in 2027, while team bases will be established at Bagnoli.

After rejecting a return to Auckland, Team New Zealand chief executive officer Grant Dalton said the team had a "very efficient venue selection process" to award hosting rights.

"There is a raw spirit and absolute pride in Italy that seems so appropriate to have the next America's Cup here," Dalton said.

"It feels like we are bringing it to the people, in our ambition to continually grow the audience of the America's Cup and sport of sailing.

"Italians are the most passionate and engaged America's Cup audience, and obviously, it is the home of Luna Rossa, who are such an amazing team and strong competitor.

"From the defender's position, it certainly feels like we are entering the lion's den competitively, but from an event perspective, it feels like the perfect venue to host the Louis Vuitton 38th America's Cup."

In 2012 and 2013, Naples hosted two America's Cup world series events in the lead-up to the 34th America's Cup.

As current holder and trustee of the America's Cup, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron said it was looking forward to Naples.

"Bringing the Cup back to Europe - into the heart of one of the world's most vibrant sailing communities - not only honours the rich history of the event, but also creates an incredible opportunity to showcase New Zealand sailing and innovation on a global stage," Commodore David Blakey said.

Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi said hosting the event would "generate a substantial economic impact on our territory".

"The event is set to be the most significant sporting occasion ever hosted by Naples, transforming the city's iconic Gulf into a stage for spectacular races among the world's elite sailing teams. An opportunity to show the world not only the beauty of our landscape, but also the city's ability to competently address the great challenges of the present."

Manfredi said Bagnoli was a strategic area "where the Government has decided to invest decisively, with the goal of finally returning it to the city and its citizens".

"The complex work of environmental remediation and redevelopment in Bagnoli is already underway, and progressing according to plan. The America's Cup will serve as a powerful accelerator for tourism, the maritime economy, local entrepreneurship and the development of new skills, providing a tangible preview of what this area can become, upon completion of its urban regeneration."

Team New Zealand announced a replacement for helmsman Peter Burling this week, with Australian Nathan Outteridge to stay part of the crew, alongside Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Sam Meech, while British sailor Chris Draper has also been signed-up.

The challenger entries open in June, with Alinghi and Ineos Britannia already stating they would not be competing again in 2027.