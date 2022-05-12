Deans not daunted by European excursion

Otago swimmer Caitlin Deans at Moana Pool on Wednesday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

In a way, the pressure has already lifted for Caitlin Deans.

The Dunedin swimmer leaves today for the biggest trip of her career so far — the Mare Nostrum series, followed by a debut long-course world championships.

That would have the potential to drum up plenty of nerves in most.

But it was excitement Deans was feeling yesterday, as she packed her bags for Europe and the reality of what she was doing really hit her.

Breaking the world championships qualification mark — a stunning 16min 27.34sec swim in the 1500m freestyle at the national championships a month ago — had been her big hurdle.

It had been particularly significant after missing out on the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Having now broken that barrier, it was about learning as much as possible and swimming as good a race as she could.

She will compete in both the 1500m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay.

"I think it’s just getting out there and giving it my best," Deans (22) said.

"Obviously, it was a big thing for me to qualify. I don’t really have any big expectations or huge goals.

"But there’s a lot I can take from watching some of the high level athletes at these meets. It’ll just be going out there and making myself and everyone that’s helped me get there proud."

She will compete at the championships alongside fellow Dunedin swimmers Erika Fairweather and Ruby Heath.

Deans is heading over early, as she will compete at the Mare Nostrum series beforehand.

The series consists of three two-day meetings — in Monaco, Barcelona and Cannes — with short turnarounds between each.

In the lead-in, Deans will prepare in Mallorca.

She had entered a variety of freestyle races at each, although would likely choose which ones she will actually do closer to the time.

From there she will link with the New Zealand team in Bratislava at the start of June, before heading to Budapest on June 15 for the world championships.

Deans felt she was in a good place heading into it all.

While a positive Covid-19 test four days after the national championships had not been ideal, the situation was not as bad as it could have been.

She had a very mild dose of the virus and it coincided with a post-championships break for the squad.

Her return to training had been gradual, although she was feeling good now.

It also meant she could be confident her pre-departure test would come back negative and she would be allowed on her flight to Los Angeles.

She was not feeling any after-effects and has a good base of fitness to draw on — at present doing nine swims, two gym sessions and a pilates session a week.

Those swims can be anywhere between 4km and 8km.

It was her ability to stick with that grind through the years that had been significant in getting her to this point.

"Swimming is a sport of consistency," she said.

"It’s all about consistent training, consistent effort in training and just showing up and giving it your best shot. I love the sport.

"Obviously training can be sometimes hard when it’s a 4am alarm. But I love swimming, so it’s been pretty easy to stick with."