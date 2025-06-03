Salomonsson continues fine form of past two seasons

Neo Salomonsson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago swimmers produced some fine results at the annual Neptune King’s Birthday meet at the weekend.

The event attracted large numbers from across Otago and further afield to Moana Pool, swimmers travelling from Christchurch, Ashburton, Timaru, Gore and Invercargill.

Among the Otago competitors to collect several titles were Neo Salomonsson, Lily McGrath and Charlotte Aburn.

Salomonsson, who has had a standout couple of seasons for the Kiwi club, showed his strength across strokes and distances.

His titles included the men’s 16 and over 50m freestyle and butterfly, 100m freestyle, butterfly and IM and 200m IM.

He finished the 200m IM in 2min 11.10sec, ahead of club-mate Alfie Weatherston Harvey — returning from a strong national championships — who finished in 2min 12.97sec.

McGrath was similar and showed her strength in the breaststroke and IM.

The Neptune swimmer’s titles included the women’s 14-15 years 50m breaststroke, and the 100m and 200m breaststroke and IM.

Neptune swimmer Charlotte Aburn also had a strong meet.

She won the women’s 16 and over 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle.

Kiwi swimmer William McFarlane showed his strength in the middle distance to claim the men’s 16 and over 400m and 800m freestyle titles.