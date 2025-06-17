Mackley follows in footsteps of Geddes, Lund

Siena Mackley. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown runner Siena Mackley has joined a select club.

The Wakatipu High School long-distance prospect became the third Otago athlete in four years to win the senior girls’ title at the New Zealand secondary school cross-country championships in Whangarei on Saturday.

Mackley, who was part of the New Zealand secondary schools' athletics team that toured California in April, won the 4000m race in 14min 34sec.

She followed in the footsteps of Zara Geddes, a former St Hilda’s Collegiate runner, who won the event in 2022 and Catherine Lund, who won the race in 2023 while at Otago Girls’ High School. Lund was also runner-up to Geddes in 2022.

Mackley edged out Otamatea High School runner Denika Clooney, who collected silver in 14min 37sec, and Onehunga High School runner Lisa Hellyer, who won bronze in 14min 43sec. Millie McFadzien, of St Peter’s College, finished ninth in 15min 29sec.

There was a dramatic finish to the senior boys’ race.

Defending champion Caleb Wagener (Auckland Grammar) retained his title after beating teenage prodigy Sam Ruthe (Tauranga Boys’) in a tense race.

Wagener won in 19min 08sec ahead of Ruthe, who finished in 19min 10sec. When still 15, Ruthe became the youngest person in the world to go under the 4min mark in the mile in March.

Wakatipu runner James Weber finished fifth in 20min 27sec and Otago Boys’ runner Ruie Hyslop was ninth in 20.46sec.

Caleb Dobier (King’s) finished fourth in 10min 30sec in the year 9 boys 3000m. Huw Robinson (Westlake Boys’) won the title in 10.01sec.

Eva McLean (Otago Girls’) finished seventh in the year 9 girls 3000m.

She finished in 11min 40sec, just over 1min behind winner Isobel Thurston (Wellington Girls’), who won in 10min 49sec.