Fin Melville Ives wins World Cup series crown despite injury

Fin Melville Ives of Team New Zealand is stretchered away after the fall in run two of the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. Photo: Getty Images

Fin Melville Ives has made history by winning the freeski halfpipe Crystal Globe, crowned men's World Cup series champion as New Zealand celebrated a triumphant end to the season.

Compatriot Luke Harrold won the final event in Switzerland on Monday morning (US time) to clinch his first ever World Cup event win while Melville Ives finished on top of the overall standings despite not competing.

The 19-year-old reigning world champion, who was born in Dunedin and attended Mount Aspiring College in Wānaka, broke his collar bone during the qualifying rounds of last month's Winter Olympics in Italy and was stretchered from the course.

The serious injury meant he was never likely to line up in Silvaplana, leaving him exposed to be passed.

However, he retained his lead on 280 points, having won two previous rounds and notching a runner-up finish in the five-leg World Cup series.

He is the first New Zealander to win the freeski halfpipe Crystal Globe.

Harrold thrilled

It was also an unforgettable day for 17-year-old Harrold, who pipped Estonia's Henry Sildaru with his second-run score of 93.25 after posting 80.25 in his first.

Harrold upped the ante in his second run with a switch right alley oop double 900 critical grab, a switch left alley-oop double 900 mute, then a switch left cork 720 Japan, a right dub 1260 mute, to end on a massive left double 1620 safety on the last hit.

"I was at the top, I was trying to have as much fun as possible. Just wanting to try to give everything I had in this last run, last run of the year. Just gave it my all and it worked out, so I'm super happy," Harrold said, who failed to reach the final in his maiden Olympic appearance last month.

"To come away with the win and land that last run really meant a lot in the last World Cup of the year. There were a few World Cups and the Olympics in the middle where I wished I maybe did a little bit better, so to end the year like this is incredible."

Sildaru topped the men's overall Freeski Park and Pipe standings.

Thomas runner-up

There was more success for New Zealand in the women's halfpipe finale, with Mischa Thomas runner-up in her first World Cup podium finish.

Reigning women's world champion Zoe Atkin of Great Britain clinched victory to secure the Crystal Globe with a score of 86.75,

Thomas, 18, was second with 80.75 to finish her rookie season in style.