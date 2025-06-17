First elite medal for ex-Otago competitor

Former Otago rower Ben Mason (left) and Finn Hamill celebrated their World Cup bronze in Italy yesterday. PHOTO: ROWING NZ

Former Otago rower Ben Mason won his first elite international medal in dramatic fashion at the opening world cup regatta.

Mason and Finn Hamill were among the top contenders heading into the A final of the men’s double sculls in Versase, Italy, yesterday.

Less than a second separated Switzerland, Italy and New Zealand through the 500m mark and the Swiss crew of Kai Schaetzle and Raphael Ahumada got the edge to win gold in 6min 11.81sec.

But a photo finish was needed to separate the Italian duo of Niels Torre and Gabriel Soares from Mason and Hamill.

After a tense wait, Italy secured silver by 0.03sec and Mason and Hamill claimed bronze in 6min 12.64sec.

"We went out there very ambitious to have an aggressive race plan and got out and try and win," Mason said.

"There was a few things we struggled with, but we dug deep, and pulled through, and almost got the silver.

"But just on the line, and got the third, and we’re pretty happy with that, so onwards and upwards."

Hamill, who won silver in the lightweight men's single sculls at the 2023 under-23 world championships, was thrilled with their efforts.

"To even make the A final is insane and then to be on the podium is amazing," Hamill said.

Coach Gary Roberts knew his crew had the potential to push others the whole way.

"They’ve been training well back in New Zealand ... there was just an unknown as to where they would stack up — it’s a nice surprise," Roberts said.

Ben Taylor and Oliver Welch beat Croatian Olympic champions Valent and Martin Sinkovic to win gold in the men’s pair.

The Kiwi pair made a quick start and, by the 250m mark, they led by half a boat length and charged ahead to win in 6min 17.67sec. The Croatians settled for silver in 6min 19.42sec.

Welch, who is only 21, was unfazed by the challenge of racing the renowned Croatians.

“Seeing them next to us on the start line was real exciting," Welch said.

"I’ve watched them win Olympic gold medals. [But] from the times in the heats and the semis, I was quietly confident we'd be able to beat them if we raced our best race.”

Stella Clayton-Geene and Kathryn Glen won bronze in the women’s double sculls.

The duo, who won a bronze medal in the double sculls at the under-19 world championships in 2018, finished in 6min 48.44sec behind China who won gold in 6min 43.24sec and the Netherlands in 6min 44.17sec.

The New Zealand women’s four was struck down by illness, Ella Cossill hopping in the boat for Otago rower Juliette Lequeux.

Cossill, Alana Sherman, Isla Blake and Beckie Leigh finished fourth in the A final in 6min 25.43sec.

The men’s four of Flynn Eliadis-Watson, Campbell Crouch, Zack Rumble and Josh Vodanovich finished sixth in the A final.

The New Zealand crews now head to Lucerne, Switzerland, for the world cup regatta on June 27-29.