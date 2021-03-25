Bowling for a good cause

Photo: Jessica Wilson

St John emergency medical technician Matt McKenzie (left) and area executive officer Eileen Stephen received a $2000 donation from Dunedin Masonic Charity Bowls group members (from left) Ernie Webster, Don Barkman, Eddie Scott and Ash Pennell at St John in York Pl on Tuesday.

On March 4, the group held its bowls tournament which raised $1000.

It also applied for a Freemason grant of $750, and then contributed a further $250.

The tournament is held each year and funding recipients alternate. Stephen said the charity relied on donations from the community, so any contribution was brilliant.

The money would be used to help run the ambulance service and community programmes.