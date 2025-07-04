NZ woman killed by elephant on safari

Two people were killed in an elephant attack on a safari in Zambia. Photo: Getty Images (file)

A New Zealand woman has been killed by an elephant while on a walking safari in a Zambian national park, according to reports.

Sixty-eight-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old New Zealander Alison Jean Taylor were attacked by the female elephant that was with a calf at big Lagoon Bush Camp overnight, according to local authorities.

Shots were fired at the elephant, wounding the animal and ultimately stopping the attack.

However, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed both women died at the scene.

Two others travelling with the group were uninjured.