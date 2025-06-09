3G shutdown: What devices are affected, and how to upgrade

The iPhone 6 is one of many devices that will be affected by the shutdown. Photo: Getty Images

Consumers are being urged to get ready ahead of the shutdown of 3G mobile networks from the end of the year.

Telecommunications Forum chief executive Paul Brislen said most New Zealanders were already using 4G or 5G-compatible devices and would not need to take any action.

However anyone with a 3G-reliant phone or device may be affected, including tablets, medical alarms, security alarms, business equipment, vehicle trackers and other devices connected to the internet.

"The 3G shutdown is a positive step for our digital future, but it's important that anyone with 3G-reliant phones or devices checks now so they can stay connected," Brislen said.

Consumers can text '3G' to 550, free of charge, to check if their device will work after the 3G network was switched off.

Spark announced it would close off its 3G network on 31 March, 2026 and was upgrading 3G-only cell towers to 4G and 5G technology.

While affected customers would be receiving direct communication from Spark, it issued a list of common devices likely to be affected.

• iPhone 6

• Huawei Y5

• HMD Global Nokia 3310

• Mobiwire SAS Pocket 2

• Oppo A5 (AX5)

• Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

• iPhone 5S

• Alcatel 1B

Brislen said consumers who need to upgrade to a 4G or 5G compatible device should recycle their old handsets through recycling service RE:MOBILE at remobile.org.nz.

"Mobile phones contain valuable materials that can be reused, as well as components that are harmful to the environment if sent to landfill."