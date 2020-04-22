Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Air NZ domestic flights under alert level 3

    Air NZ says travel remains very restricted. Photo: supplied
    Air New Zealand has released a new limited domestic schedule for flights during alert level 3.

    The airline said it would gear up to enable essential travel only and keep air freight moving from Tuesday, April 28.

    It will run return flights from Auckland to Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, from Wellington to Christchurch and Nelson, and from Christchurch to Dunedin.

    Air New Zealand general manager of networks Scott Carr said travel remained very restricted under alert level 3.

    He said the extra services were mainly between Auckland and Napier and Tauranga.

    The national carrier had just 175 passengers flying today in what may be a record low, chief revenue officer Cam Wallace tweeted.

    The airline is investigating whether today's bookings across just 14 flights is a new record.

    The level 4 lockdown, due to Covid-19, means only essential workers are allowed to travel.

    RNZ
