Air NZ scraps 2030 climate targets

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran. Photo: RNZ

Air New Zealand has pulled the plug on its climate targets, saying the resources needed to meet them are unaffordable and unavailable.

In a statement this morning, the airline said it was removing its 2030 carbon intensity reduction target and will withdraw from the Science Based Targets initiative.

It said the new aircraft and alternative jet fuels were hard to get and are expensive.

Chief executive Greg Foran said these supply chain issues and expenses could slow the introduction of newer, more fuel efficient aircraft into the fleet.

Work had begun to consider a new near-term climate target that would better reflect industry challenges, he said.

Air New Zealand chair Dame Therese Walsh said the national carrier remained committed to reaching its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

"Our work to transition away from fossil fuels continues, as does our advocacy for the global and domestic regulatory and policy settings that will help facilitate Air New Zealand, and the wider aviation system in New Zealand, to do its part to mitigate climate change risks."