Obituary: Sid Ashton, businessman

Sid Ashton. Photo: file

Sid Ashton was an unlikely figure to take the helm at the head of the South Island’s largest iwi but the Pākehā accountant became revered for his toil for Ngāi Tahu. Today being an iwi accountant would be a sought-after role but in 1963 when his Kaiapoi accounting practice, Ashton Wheelans, took on the Ngāi Tahu Māori Trust Board as its major client it was without the promise of great things to come. However, Ashton served the iwi well, initially as board secretary from 1963-93. The Treaty settlement process transformed Ngāi Tahu into an economic powerhouse and Ashton was an integral part of that success. He was part of the executive team which advised the settlement negotiators, and in 1996 he was named the first chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. Ashton oversaw the many property and share acquisitions which not only put the iwi on a stable financial footing but also ensured its future prominence in South Island affairs. He retired in 2002 but continued to advise Ngāi Tahu as a consultant until 2004. Ashton was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1998.

"Though not Ngāi Tahu, his actions spoke clearly of his dedication to the iwi," a posting on the Ngāi Tahu facebook page said.

"Sid’s legacy is enduring. His work strengthened Ngāi Tahu’s foundations and created opportunities that are still felt today and will benefit generations to come."

Sid Ashton died on December 26 aged 89. — Agencies/Allied Media